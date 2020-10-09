COVID-19 cases in Texas school districts will soon be posted online

School districts are required to submit their case numbers each week to the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The data is expected to be posted online this month.

BRYAN, Texas — COVID-19 data from school districts across Texas will soon be posted on the Department of State Health Services website starting this month.

School districts are required to submit their case numbers each week to the Texas Education Agency. TEA expects statewide aggregate data to be available early next week and district level breakdowns available as early as the week of Sept. 21.

At a school board workshop on Tuesday, Bryan ISD's associate superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said the district had to start submitting their COVID-19 data this week.

The district-level data will be updated and posted weekly. Schools will need to submit their data at the beginning of each week. If there are positive cases the districts must also report how many staff and students were quarantined after being in close contact.