COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The A&M Consolidated High School Tiger Band along with the College Station High School Cougar Band and Guard will host their annual March-A-Thon fundraisers Saturday, August 10.

The Cougar Band will perform at HEB Tower Point from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the Tiger Band will parade through Pebble Creek subdivision from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Tiger Band will also hold a community concert at 9:30 a.m.

Both bands will compete at the Area Marching Contest for a chance to advance to the UIL 5A State Marching Competition.

Click here to donate to the Tiger Band and click here to donate to the Cougar Band.

