COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD has furthered its progress in the superintendent search. The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name interim superintendent, Mike Martindale, as the district’s lone finalist for the position Tuesday.

Martindale became the interim superintendent on Feb. 3 after former superintendent, Dr. Clark Ealy, left the district for a position with Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD.

Martindale has been part of CSISD since 2007. He served as the district's deputy superintendent and CFO since January 2016 and was College Station High School's first principal in 2012.

Martindale has 29 years of experience working in public education.

RELATED: 'In need of attention:' Navasota ISD looking to improve athletic facilities around the district

RELATED: College Station ISD names Interim Superintendent

RELATED: Dr. Clark Ealy named San Antonio area superintendent