College Station ISD names Tim Harkrider as lone finalist for Superintendent

Harkrider previously was the superintendent for Willis ISD, located south of Huntsville.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD announced today that Dr. Tim Harkrider was named the lone finalist for the Superintendent of Schools position.

Harkrider was previously the superintendent for Willis ISD, located south of Huntsville, for the past 10 years. He is slated to replace recently retired superintendent Mike Martindale.

While Harkrider is the lone finalist for the position, he will be unable to officially assume the position immediately, as the state of Texas requires a 21-day waiting period before superintendent position finalists can be officially named to the position.

Harkrider's background in education is a vast one, as he has taught across school districts across the Lone Star State for over a decade. He has taught, coached, and held other administrative positions at Mt. Enterprise ISD, Union Grove ISD, Pine Tree ISD, Kilgore ISD, White Settlement ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, and Willis ISD.

Click here to read the full release on the College Station ISD website.