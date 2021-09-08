'We're in an urgent crisis' | Dallas ISD to 'temporarily' require masks at schools and facilities, officials announce

Officials said the decision came as hospitalizations prompted Dallas County to raise its COVID-19 threat level to red.

The Dallas Independent School District will "temporarily require all staff, students and visitors to wear masks while on district schools and other facilities" starting Tuesday, according to an email sent to parents Monday morning.

The decision from the state's second-largest district came as hospitalizations recently prompted Dallas County to raise its COVID-19 threat level to red.

District officials made the decision because they want "to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus," according to the district's website, ostensibly defying Gov. Greg Abbott's order banning mask mandates in schools.

At a news conference Monday morning, Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said while Abbott is responsible for the state of Texas, Hinojosa is responsible for his school district.

"That executive order is very loose according to our attorneys," Hinojosa said. "All this is going to play itself out, and we're not going to be the only ones that are taking this action."

Over the course of the last week, Hinojosa explained he felt the situation had grown increasingly more "grave" as thousands of Dallas ISD students were heading back to class for the start of the school year.

"I'm accountable for everything, so I need to implement whatever safety protocols I feel are in the best interest of our school district," he explained.

Children under 12 are still unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19, another factor playing into the return to school.

"Everyone on campus will be wearing a mask" starting Tuesday, the superintendent said. This will apply to extracurricular activities, athletics and have some variation for outdoor activities.

“Effective tomorrow I’m issuing an order that everyone on campus will wear a mask.”



Students and staff who do not follow the mask requirement will be disciplined, Hinojosa added, though staff members are working out how that will be determined.

"We're going to ask people to comply first," he explained. "If you don't comply, you're going to suffer the consequences."

Students will be allowed to take their masks off to eat or drink, according to the superintendent.

He also said that the district does not have a virtual learning option at this time, due to a lack of state funding, but district officials are working on figuring out a plan to potentially provide those options.

'Urgent crisis'

Back in May, Abbott issued an executive order that prohibited government entities, including schools, from implementing mask mandates. Under the order, face masks could no longer be required for students, teachers, parents, or other staff members on campus after June 4.

According to Dallas ISD's website, the governor's order "does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students."

Hinojosa added that if he is forced to pay a fine, he'd "rather face that consequence" than potentially endanger students and staff.

"This is a very scary virus," he said.

The superintendent added that nothing is particularly new compared with protocols from last school year.

"We know we can handle this," Hinojosa said. "We did it all last year, let's just be safe for the next few weeks or months."

Hinojosa said his message to parents is to "hang with us" even if he or the district gets in trouble. He said his goal is to keep kids safe.

"This is a temporary solution to a situation that has gotten very grave," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said he talked with leaders from Houston ISD last Monday, when changing policy "wasn't a top thought." However, he said by Wednesday, it had become more of a focus.

"Now we're in an urgent crisis," Hinojosa said.

The Texas Education Agency also released new COVID-19 guidance last week that said schools must follow Abbott's order regarding masks. According to its guidance, schools also don't need to inform families of a positive COVID-19 case in the school, nor conduct contact tracing.

In addition, if a school does contract trace, students who are considered "close contacts" of an infected student can still attend school if parents choose to send them to class, under the TEA's guidance.

For a full look at the guidance, click here.

Dallas ISD will contract trace and is working out how to deal with students that would be considered "close contacts," Hinojosa added.