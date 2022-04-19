Community members express concern about leadership diversity within Bryan ISD

Nearly two dozen members of the community brought up the concern about diversity amongst Bryan ISD personnel at the school board meeting.

BRYAN, Texas — Nearly two dozen members of the community attended Bryan ISD's school board meeting Monday night to talk about diversity. While the school district is diverse in the classroom, they said the faculty and staff do not represent how diverse the community really is.

According to community members, it's a problem that has been happening for decades.

"Obviously as graduates of Bryan High School, we've always been aware of a lack of diversity, but also of the district's continuing policy that states that it seeks for diversity looks for diversity, and makes that a key policy position," said Marie Portales Rodriguez. Rodriguez is an attorney that works and lives in Bryan.

While the diversity is apparent in its student body, the same thing can't be said for its faculty and staff, according to the pastor of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Sylvester Smith Jr.

"Well, we want to see principals on campus minority we want to see more minority over here in central offices. We need to see more minority coaches as well as head coaches," Smith Jr. said.

Pastor Smith said former superintendent Wallace did a great job of hiring minorities but since then the district has been on a downward trend. The hiring process is something local attorney Joseph Rodriguez wants more transparency on.

"We also have questions about recruitment," Joseph Rodriguez said. "What is the school district doing to recruit people of color that are overqualified or qualified to take these positions?"

Community members also brought up people of color in teaching and administrative positions who either formerly worked for Bryan ISD or did not get the chance to, but found great success in other districts.

"Some of those same persons that were spoken of tonight are some of the same individuals that have gone onto other school districts," Smith Jr. "Here acrosstown, and some in the Houston area and some in the Dallas/Fort Worth area."