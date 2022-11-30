Texas A&M Junior Offensive Lineman Layden Robinson named to SEC Community Service team

According to the SEC announcement, the Community Service Team looks to "highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts."

An announcement on 12thman.com has also highlighted Robinson's off-field efforts in the Brazos Valley, saying he has "dedicated his time to the Brazos Valley community on a number of occasions, including volunteering at Twin City Missions where he served meals, cleaned up trash and wiped down walls and windows, while also helping to mop floors and clean flower beds. He has also participated in the Texas A&M Athletics Sports Day event, joining other student-athletes to volunteer with the local Boys and Girls Club, teaching different sports and creating football activities for the children to participate in."