Free GED and ESL classes being offered online through 9 Brazos Valley locations

They are now offering classes through Zoom, so you can continue your education without having to go to one of the 9 locations in-person.

BRYAN, Texas — Workforce Solutions Adult Education and Literacy Program and Blinn College are bringing ESL (English Second Language) and HSE (High School Equivalency) classes to your home.

The list below shows the locations, times, and classes being offered. You can also find this information and more on their website.

Brazos County – Bryan

Bryan Adult Learning Center (1700 Palasota Drive)

On-boarding: English Second Language (ESL):

Mondays from 7pm-9pm

Testing: Test for English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL):

Fridays from 9am-Noon

Beginner: English Second Language (ESL):

Mornings: Mondays & Wednesdays from 9am-11am

Evenings: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6pm-8pm

Intermediate: English Second Language (ESL):

Mornings: Mondays & Wednesdays from 9:30am-11:30am

Advanced: English Second Language (ESL):

Mornings: Mondays & Wednesdays from 9am-11am

Evenings: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6pm-8pm

On-boarding: HSE/GED Classes:

Wednesdays from 9am-11am and 7pm-9pm

HSE/GED Classes:

Mornings: Mondays & Wednesdays from 9am-11am

Evenings: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6pm-8pm

Center for Regional Services (3991 East 29th Street)

HSE/GED Classes:

Mondays & Wednesdays from 8:30am-11am and 1pm-4pm

HSE/GED Classes:

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 12pm-3pm and 5pm-8pm

Burleson County – Caldwell

Caldwell Middle School (607 West Alligator Street)

Call or email for availability!

Phone: (979) 209-7300 or (979) 209-7248

Email: adulteducation@blinn.edu

Grimes County – Navasota

Navasota Center (101 Stadium Drive)

English Second Language (ESL):

Mondays from 6pm-8pm

Madison County – Madisonville

Madisonville Community Education Center (714 Bacon Street)

Call for Availability!!

Phone: (936) 349-8003

Len County – Buffalo

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Roman Catholic Church ( 208 North Merrill Street)

English Second Language (ESL):

Mondays from 9am-11am

HSE/GED Classes:

Tuesdays 9am-11am

Robertson County – Hearne

Workforce Solutions Office (303 Post Oak Street)

HSE/GED Classes:

Mondays from 6pm-9pm

Washington County – Brenham

St. Mary’s Catholic Church: Providence Hall (701 Church Road)

English Second Language (ESL):

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9am-11am

HSE/GED Classes:

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30am-11:30am

Blinn College Campus: Academic Classroom 6-8

English Second Language (ESL):

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6pm-8pm

HSE/GED Classes: