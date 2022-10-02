Houston ISD to lift mask mandate starting Tuesday

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is set to lift its mask mandate policy, the district announced Monday.
Students and faculty will no longer be required to wear masks starting Tuesday, March 1.
Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story on HISD's mask mandate.
In a statement to KHOU 11 News, HISD Superintendent Millard House II says, "As we continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and consult local COVID-19 guidance, HISD is relaxing its mask mandate effective tomorrow, March 1, 2022."
Masks within the district will now become optional regardless of vaccination status, according to the district.
Those who still want to wear a mask can request one as they enter any HISD building.
The district also says the will continue to monitor data and trends in case a need arises to update protocols.
All HISD facilities will still be cleaned and disinfected with hospital-grade products on a daily basis.
Below is the full statement from HISD:
In alignment with CDC guidelines and consulting with local health partners, effective March 1st, HISD is relaxing its mask mandate. Masks within HISD schools, facilities, and school buses will become optional. Anyone that may need an additional layer of protection or are exhibiting symptoms of a communicable disease are highly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Our families, students, and staff have shown incredible patience, resiliency and grace these past two years as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is still circulating in our communities, but we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. As we move through the phases of our pandemic response, HISD remains committed to providing sustainable safe in-person learning and working environments by focusing on our COVID-19 mitigation framework and highly encouraging our communities to leverage COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities.