x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

education

Houston LiveStock Show and Rodeo awards over 400 thousand dollars to 21 Brazos Valley students

Each of these award winners will receive $20,000 to go toward a four-year undergraduate degree.
Credit: Houston Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas —

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced the winners of their annual educational scholarships, and this year 21 hard working Brazos Valley students have been selected to receive them.

27 million dollars is being awarded to 644 students across Texas. Each of these award winners will receive  $20,000 to go toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

“This class of 2020 had a challenging year due to the health concerns our world has faced, and we are extremely excited to brighten their year with financial support toward their goals of completing a college degree,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman in a release.

These 644 scholars will be attending 43 different colleges and universities across Texas, majoring in 137 different fields of study.

The 21 scholarship recipients from the Brazos Valley are listed below. Congratulations to the scholars!

AREA GO TEXAN SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Brazos County 

  • Brianna Moreno 
  •  Joshua Sung

Burleson County 

  • Michaela Jaster

Caldwell County 

  • Emily Rivera

Grimes County 

  • Keith Steptoe

Madison County 

  • Madilynn Caperton

Milam County 

  • Shay Gibson

Lee County 

  • Grace Patschke

Leon County 

  • Megan Green

Robertson County 

  • Clayton Currie

Walker County 

  • Mandi Haller

Washington County 

  • Alldyn Schroeder

EXHIBITOR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Burleson ISD 

  • Rachel White

Centerville ISD 

  • Jacob Cannon

Snook ISD 

  • Sierra Sebesta

TEXAS 4-H SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Brazos County 

  • Mary Joy Kocmoud 
  • Dylan Outlaw

Caldwell County 

  • Katie Howe

Lee County 

  • Bailey Lyon

Milam County 

  • Abbigail Miller

Montgomery County 

  • Seth Kendrick

RELATED: Destination Bryan shares plans for future with new Executive Director

RELATED: Breweries across Texas don't think they can stay in business under current shutdowns

RELATED: Protect yourself while swimming during the pandemic