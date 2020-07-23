Houston LiveStock Show and Rodeo awards over 400 thousand dollars to 21 Brazos Valley students

Each of these award winners will receive $20,000 to go toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

BRYAN, Texas — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced the winners of their annual educational scholarships, and this year 21 hard working Brazos Valley students have been selected to receive them.

27 million dollars is being awarded to 644 students across Texas. Each of these award winners will receive $20,000 to go toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

“This class of 2020 had a challenging year due to the health concerns our world has faced, and we are extremely excited to brighten their year with financial support toward their goals of completing a college degree,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman in a release.

These 644 scholars will be attending 43 different colleges and universities across Texas, majoring in 137 different fields of study.

The 21 scholarship recipients from the Brazos Valley are listed below. Congratulations to the scholars!

AREA GO TEXAN SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Brazos County

Brianna Moreno

Joshua Sung

Burleson County

Michaela Jaster

Caldwell County

Emily Rivera

Grimes County

Keith Steptoe

Madison County

Madilynn Caperton

Milam County

Shay Gibson

Lee County

Grace Patschke

Leon County

Megan Green

Robertson County

Clayton Currie

Walker County

Mandi Haller

Washington County

Alldyn Schroeder

EXHIBITOR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Burleson ISD

Rachel White

Centerville ISD

Jacob Cannon

Snook ISD

Sierra Sebesta

TEXAS 4-H SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Brazos County

Mary Joy Kocmoud

Dylan Outlaw

Caldwell County

Katie Howe

Lee County

Bailey Lyon

Milam County

Abbigail Miller

Montgomery County