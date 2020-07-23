Houston LiveStock Show and Rodeo awards over 400 thousand dollars to 21 Brazos Valley students

BRYAN, Texas —
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced the winners of their annual educational scholarships, and this year 21 hard working Brazos Valley students have been selected to receive them.
27 million dollars is being awarded to 644 students across Texas. Each of these award winners will receive $20,000 to go toward a four-year undergraduate degree.
“This class of 2020 had a challenging year due to the health concerns our world has faced, and we are extremely excited to brighten their year with financial support toward their goals of completing a college degree,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman in a release.
These 644 scholars will be attending 43 different colleges and universities across Texas, majoring in 137 different fields of study.
The 21 scholarship recipients from the Brazos Valley are listed below. Congratulations to the scholars!
AREA GO TEXAN SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Brazos County
- Brianna Moreno
- Joshua Sung
Burleson County
- Michaela Jaster
Caldwell County
- Emily Rivera
Grimes County
- Keith Steptoe
Madison County
- Madilynn Caperton
Milam County
- Shay Gibson
Lee County
- Grace Patschke
Leon County
- Megan Green
Robertson County
- Clayton Currie
Walker County
- Mandi Haller
Washington County
- Alldyn Schroeder
EXHIBITOR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Burleson ISD
- Rachel White
Centerville ISD
- Jacob Cannon
Snook ISD
- Sierra Sebesta
TEXAS 4-H SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Brazos County
- Mary Joy Kocmoud
- Dylan Outlaw
Caldwell County
- Katie Howe
Lee County
- Bailey Lyon
Milam County
- Abbigail Miller
Montgomery County
- Seth Kendrick