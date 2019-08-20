BRYAN, Texas —

It’s unlikely Texas A&M and UT Austin will duke it out on the football field anytime soon but the two rivals constantly jockey for dominance in other arenas. Most recently, the Aggies beat out the Longhorns in Money magazine’s 2019-20 ranking of the nation’s “Best Colleges for Your Money”. Texas A&M didn’t just overtake its longtime rival, it bested every other university in the Lone Star State.

Texas A&M ranks No. 18 out of 744 U.S. colleges on the list, narrowly beating UT Austin, ranked No. 28. Rice University, ranked No. 24, is the only other Texas college listed in the top 150.

Money magazine released its annual list of the nation’s best colleges, ranked by value on August 12. The publication considered more than 19,000 data points in its analysis, including tuition fees, alumni salaries,  graduation rates, family borrowing, and student performance to determine the colleges that best combine quality and affordability. 

THE 20 BEST COLLEGES IN THE U.S., according to Money

  1. University of California-Irvine
  2. City University of New York, Baruch College
  3. Princeton University
  4. University of California-Los angeles
  5. University of California-Davis
  6. Stanford University
  7. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  8. University of Michigan
  9. University of California-San Diego
  10. University of Virginia
  11. University of California-Berkeley
  12. University of California-Riverside
  13. California State University-Long Beach
  14. Harvard University
  15. Vanderbilt University
  16. California Institute of Technology
  17. Yale University
  18. Texas A&M University
  19. Duke University
  20. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

MORE ON KAGSTV.COM: