BRYAN, Texas —

It’s unlikely Texas A&M and UT Austin will duke it out on the football field anytime soon but the two rivals constantly jockey for dominance in other arenas. Most recently, the Aggies beat out the Longhorns in Money magazine’s 2019-20 ranking of the nation’s “Best Colleges for Your Money”. Texas A&M didn’t just overtake its longtime rival, it bested every other university in the Lone Star State.

Texas A&M ranks No. 18 out of 744 U.S. colleges on the list, narrowly beating UT Austin, ranked No. 28. Rice University, ranked No. 24, is the only other Texas college listed in the top 150.

Money magazine released its annual list of the nation’s best colleges, ranked by value on August 12. The publication considered more than 19,000 data points in its analysis, including tuition fees, alumni salaries, graduation rates, family borrowing, and student performance to determine the colleges that best combine quality and affordability.

THE 20 BEST COLLEGES IN THE U.S., according to Money

University of California-Irvine City University of New York, Baruch College Princeton University University of California-Los angeles University of California-Davis Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Michigan University of California-San Diego University of Virginia University of California-Berkeley University of California-Riverside California State University-Long Beach Harvard University Vanderbilt University California Institute of Technology Yale University Texas A&M University Duke University University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

