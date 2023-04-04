Education advocates look to have Texas Senate Bill 8 blocked

A former educator and parent who has children in special needs is advocating for more support to public schools, and parents be more involved.

TEXAS, USA — A sweeping education bill that was introduced in the Texas Senate last month is having former educators and parents worried about what's to come for teachers in the future.

Recently, gender and sexual orientation being taught in classrooms have been a controversial topic amongst politicians and political leaders. Furthermore, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott have made their stances on the bill clear: they strongly support the bill to further support school choice.

If the bill were to be signed into law, it would give families up to 8,000 in taxpayer money to send children to private schools and restrict lessons on sexual orientation and gender. Ultimately, it just means more fingers pointed at educators.

"The attacks are so intense right now," said retired educator Judy Leunes. "It's just if you've never been involved in this, this is your issue. Now is the time to do it because everything's under fire."

Leunes is a former educator who has worked in schools for 40 years and advocates for more support of public schools. However, the promise by lawmakers for families to send their kids to a private school has a loophole, according to the former educator.

"You're only eligible for that $8,000 if you have a kid in public school and you pull them out," she said.

However only public schools accept all kids no matter their learning challenges, according to Leunes.

A local parent also voiced her opinion on the bill as well.