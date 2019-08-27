COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One ranking gives new meaning to the term “Good Ag”. Washington Monthly’s 2019 National University Rankings listed Texas A&M No. 2 in the country for service and No. 10 for overall contributions to ‘public good’.

Washington Monthly released its annual list of the nation’s top do-gooder universities, ranked by contribution to public good, in mid-August. The publication ranked 1,431 colleges based on three equally weighted measures: social mobility, research, and community and national service.

Almost $1 billion in research is conducted at Texas A&M , the highest among all Texas schools.

Aside from service academies, Texas A&M is the top producer of officers for the military.

The 10 Universities that contribute to ‘Public Good’, according to Washington Monthly

Stanford University Harvard University MA Institute of Technology Yale University Duke University University of Pennsylvania University of California–San Diego Princeton University Georgetown University Texas A&M University–College Station

