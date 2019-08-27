COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One ranking gives new meaning to the term “Good Ag”. Washington Monthly’s 2019 National University Rankings listed Texas A&M No. 2 in the country for service and No. 10 for overall contributions to ‘public good’.
Washington Monthly released its annual list of the nation’s top do-gooder universities, ranked by contribution to public good, in mid-August. The publication ranked 1,431 colleges based on three equally weighted measures: social mobility, research, and community and national service.
Almost $1 billion in research is conducted at Texas A&M , the highest among all Texas schools.
Aside from service academies, Texas A&M is the top producer of officers for the military.
The 10 Universities that contribute to ‘Public Good’, according to Washington Monthly
- Stanford University
- Harvard University
- MA Institute of Technology
- Yale University
- Duke University
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of California–San Diego
- Princeton University
- Georgetown University
- Texas A&M University–College Station
