While no one knows who exactly proposed the holiday we all know today, Labor Day has a long and rich history that is over a century old.

As a lot of people know, Labor Day is the first Monday in September.

The holiday was started by the Labor Movement in the late 1800s to celebrate the achievements of American Workers who keep the country running.

The first Labor Day recognized by the United States Government came through municipal ordinances in 1885 and 1886.

From there, states started to adopt the holiday one by one.

And on June 28,1894 Congress and president Grover Cleveland made it a federal holiday.

More than a century later historians are still not sure who proposed the holiday.

Some think it was Peter J. McGuire from the brotherhood of carpenters and joiners and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor.

Others feel like it might have been Matthew McGuire of the International Association of Machinists.

What we do know for sure is that the Central Labor Union adopted a proposal for labor day and got the ball rolling from there.

From the start, Labor Day celebrations ranged from large festivals, speeches from government officials and trips to the beach.

Whatever way you’re celebrating though, 2020 is a little different than most, so keep those COVID-19 safety tips in mind while you’re out and about.

You can find out more about the complete history of Labor Day and why we still celebrate it to this day, you can visit the U.S. Department of Labor's website.