Killeen ISD to join lawsuit against TEA over accountability rating process

Tuesday evening, the district's Board of Trustees agreed that they would join the ongoing suit that school districts across Texas have launched against the TEA.

KILLEEN, Texas — As many school district around the Lone Star State band together in a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and its new accountability rating process, Killeen ISD's Board of Trustees has voted to join the suit.

The accountability ratings were originally scheduled to be released on Sept. 28, but were delayed until late October so the agency could re-examine the data used to calculate the ratings.

A press conference will be hosted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Central Administration Building about the district joining the lawsuit.

Other Central Texas school districts that have joined the lawsuit include Waco ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, and Temple ISD.

