Killeen ISD wins grant to replace school buses with electric vehicles

KISD is one of only twelve districts in Texas to receive the grant for clean air.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will be doing their part to clear the air in Texas soon. The district has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program.

KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses, as well as $9,875,000 to improve the air quality of both the district and the community.

The money will reportedly go towards replacing current school buses with electric, zero-emission or low-emission vehicles instead, as well as installing bidirectional charging stations over the next few years.

The EPA received over 2,000 applications from across the nation for the grant, and selected 391 winners overall. KISD was one of only 12 Texas districts selected for the program, and the only district in Region 12 selected.