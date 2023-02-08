Learning Beyond the Classroom | A Bryan ISD teacher studies in Jordan to prepare for the new school year

Agustin Lara is one of the 16 educators chosen from Neal Elementary to learn about the country of Jordan for a month, bringing the lessons back to the classroom.

BRYAN, Texas — Imagine waking up in a different country, of course vacation is the first though that may cross your mind.

However, what if you were there to learn? For one month, Agustin Lara, a first grade Bilingual teacher at Neal Elementary in Bryan did just that.

This was made possible through the FullBright-Hays Seminar Abroad Program, which chooses 16 educators out of thousands to stay in the country of Jordan to learn its history, culture, education system, and more.

"This is a great opportunity for me to grow as a teacher," said Lara." The program was for 16 elementary teachers to come to Jordan for a month."

He describes it as the trip of his lifetime, just in time for the new school year. Learning all aspects of the Mediterranean country to bring lessons back to his classroom. An unforgettable experience he said in a zoom interview with KAGS.

"What makes me very happy is I work in a title elementary school in Bryan ISD and my students don't have a chance to travel outside of the state," Lara explained.

Lara and other educators spent the first three weeks in Aman, the capital of Jordan. They went sightseeing at many historical sites, with over 3,000 archeological sites to choose from.

Imagine just casually seeing llamas traveling in the road, or hearing the sounds of prayer six times a day. A cultural norm he explained that he grew to love.

Despite misconceptions about the country, due to it being surrounded by conflict areas. He soon cleared that up on his own, the more he learned the authenticity of the country.

"It has been a great experience because now I can see Jordan, the real Jordan," he said.

Additionally, relating to a similar fact that hit close to home, he shared.

"A lot of my students come from Mexico, from Central America, I'm an immigrant myself, moved to Mexico when I was 15 years old," said Lara.

Kindness and tolerance being a part of Bryan ISD's essential eight traits that shapes their students, became the biggest takeaways from his trip. The month of August is also when Bryan ISD students learn to be more kind to others.

"People are very very nice, they welcome immigrants with open arms," Lara stated.

With immigrant and asylum seekers being a huge topic in the lone star state, he said it gave him a different perspective that people are more similar than they think.

"In reality we share more similarities than differences," Lara said.

Here's a photo of Lara and his students:

Now, bringing those lessons of understanding, tolerance and genuine kindness back to his classroom.

"I want to teach my students, about the history of Jordan and empower them to be better," Lara stated.

To gain a better understanding of the world around them and be kind to people who may be just like them.

Going into the new school year, with a different outlook on life.

Additional fun facts Lara learned:

The country has a population of 11 million people with an estimate of 1.3 million refugees

Most men and women study in co-ed classes that are housed in female government ran schools.

After 3rd grade female schools only have female teacher and principals, and vice-versa for males.

Refugees have access to free education, healthcare and receive weekly food stipends.

His favorite part of his trip was swimming in the Dead Sea during the sunset. He described as breathtaking because you can't technically drown in the infamous sea. Due to the high salt content, and the Dead Sea being below sea level, at 430 meters it allows you to float.

Lara returns back to the states on Saturday and said he can't wait for the school year to start. He is elated to share his Jordan experience with his students. Bryan ISD classes resume on August 10th.