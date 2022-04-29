With the deadline to vote drawing near here are some issues on the ballot for Leon ISD.

JEWETT, Texas — Many school districts across the Brazos Valley are trying to improve their campuses but are asking voters to side with them this May when it comes time for them to cast their ballots.

Leon I.S.D is hoping to make some significant changes to help their staff and students after a setback last November.

"We actually went out for a bond in November, we missed it by five votes I believe," said David Rains, the Superintendent of Leon I.S.D.

This time, the superintendent said he’s bringing other issues to the table for this May’s bond proposal in order to help keep kids safe.

“The front parking to help us alleviate the parking at the elementary campus, I would think that would be one of the first things we would look at," said Rains.

On top of that, he’s hoping to help provide new buses, repair the roofs, and fix the playground, as well as new intercoms to better communicate with the campuses.

According to Rains, the bond will cost around $10,000,000 with a benefit to taxpayers.

"We’re proposing to have it paid off in ten years and keep the tax rate the same," said Rains.

With just over a week left of voting, Rains said these improvements need to happen now more than ever.

"I think we're all excited and anxious, you know, to see it pass to help see the development of our campus and district."

People have until May 7 on election day to make a decision.