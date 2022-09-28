15-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats against Rudder High School

The arrest was made Tues, Sept. 27, just one day after the initial threats were made.

BRYAN, Texas — A 15-year-old was arrested on Tues, Sept. 27 for making terroristic threats against Rudder High School the day prior, on Mon, Sept. 26, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department.

On Sept. 26, authorities were alerted about a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School and swiftly identified the original sender of the text message. The day after, on Sept. 27, an arrest warrant was put out for the individual, according to authorities.

Mental health services have also been provided to the male, according to the press release.

The offense is a Class B misdemeanor, according to the press release.

The arrest is the latest in a rise of incidents of unsubstantiated threats towards schools in the Lone Star State. The threats have prompted lockdowns and even temporary cancellation of classes since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.