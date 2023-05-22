Bryan ISD releases high school graduation times, locations

The 2022-2023 school year is nearly done, but that also means it's time to say goodbye to another graduating class of seniors.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Independent School District has revealed the dates, times, and locations for high school graduation days ahead of the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Beginning on Thursday, the schedule is as follows:

MC Harris High School - 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center While students have received tickets for the ceremony, additional tickets can be obtained by contacting school staff

Bryan Collegiate High School - 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Rudder Auditorium Tickets are not required for the ceremony, but parking at Texas A&M campus will not be free

Bryan High School - 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at Reed Arena

Rudder High School - 12 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Reed Arena

Tickets are not required for the Bryan and Rudder High School graduation ceremonies, but parking at Reed Arena will be $5. Each graduate will receive one parking pass.

Middle and high school students will have early release on Wednesday, May 24. Additionally, all students will have early release the day after, on Thursday.