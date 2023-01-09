Three A&M Consolidated students quality for All-State Choir

The three will perform with the All-State choir in San Antonio in February.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three students from A&M Consolidated High School have been selected for the Texas All-State Choir, according to a release from College Station ISD.

The three musicians that qualified for the All-State Choir include:

Ashton Jasperson - Mixed Choir

Samantha Kasper - Treble Choir

Owen Troy - Mixed Choir

Of over 70,000 students who audition for various district, region, area, and all-state ensembles, 1,875 students end up being selected to perform in one of 18 ensembles in band, orchestra, and choir. To be selected as one of the top 2.6 percent of musicians in the state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

The three students will perform with the All-State choir in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 11.