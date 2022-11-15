A&M Consolidated students serve across Bryan-College Station for 'Consol Cares Day'

Approximately 250 students from A&M Consolidated High School traveled to different areas to serve their community.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 250 students over at A&M Consolidated High School took part in the school’s first ‘Consol Cares Day.’

Gwen Elder, Principal of A&M Consolidated, said the idea came to her and other campus leaders after hosting an author who came to their school and spoke about thriving through struggles.

At the time, CSISD along with many other school districts in Texas had endured the hardest affects of the pandemic. In September, Elder said they made plans to host an event that would allow students time to serve their community during school hours.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 250 students showed up to the school’s auditorium to travel to different areas across Bryan-College Station to serve in various aspects.

“I was really touched that we have so many students who want to serve,” said Elder.

Brenna Joy Wilfong, a senior at A&M Consolidated, said that she has often struggled to find time to volunteer between her academics and extra-curriculars in school. However, Wilfong traveled to Scotty’s House to clean toys, windows, and work with other students in assisting the non-profit organization.

“Today, I’ve been cleaning different toys and cleaning windows, cleaning toys, it’s all a big part of helping this organization,” said Wilfong.