A&M Consolidated high school named Dave Campbell's Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year

Thanks to 50,000 votes from teachers, parents, students, and staff, this is now the second time Consol has won the community connection school of the year award.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M Consolidated high school in College Station was honored as Dave Campbell's Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year, beating out over 1,500 schools across the Lone Star State for the honor.

"We've always talked a lot about what a wonderful school system we have in College Station. CSISD is known all over the state in the nation as one of the most outstanding school districts there is," said College Station Mayor John Nichols. "So this recognition of A&M Consolidated is just a piece of that larger picture."

For the fourth year in a row, Dave Campbell's Texas football has highlighted 15 Texas high school football communities that are influential figures and stay connected in their community throughout the calendar year.

"We figure out the schools that make the most sense in terms of what they're doing," said Vice President of Sales at Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Rudy Klancnik. "Active in the community, really authentically connecting, doing good outside of school, not just football, It's all the school sports, extracurricular activities. Being involved, being involved and engaged."

Earlier in the school year, Consol Principal Gwen Elder created a community service event that allowed students to serve during school hours. The first-ever 'Consol Cares' Day saw hundreds of students travel to different areas across Bryan-College station to serve.

"Back in November, we did this big service project, where we had over 250 of our students went back to the community and gave their time and resources to make an impact and be the light in our community," explained Elder.