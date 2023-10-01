From Zoom auditions to state honors | Three A&M Consolidated students qualify for All-State choir

To be named an All-State musician is the highest honor a Texas student musician can receive.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students are finally getting back into the swing of things and one district has their students singing them into a successful 2023 after a tumultuous two years.

The three A&M Consolidated High School students that were selected for the All-State choir include:

Ashton Jasperson

Samantha Kasper

Owen Troy

Yet, they all struggled adjusting to the setback COVID-19 brought to their choir room and the auditioning process for . Sending in a COVID style audition tape via Zoom was a different type of challenge, according to Jasperson.

"It just made it a totally different environment so it just makes it different," said choir member Ashton Jasperson.

Samantha Kasper also gave her thoughts on the altered audition process, saying "It was less stress but it also caused less people to prepare as well."

Being named to an all-state ensemble is one of the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. Over 70,000 students from around the state audition, but less than 2,000 end up being selected.

It was even more of an adjustment for choir member Owen Troy, who couldn't compete virtually and ended up missing competing for an entire year.

"That was a bummer because I really loved choir I have since middle school but getting back into it next year that made me more motivated," said Troy.