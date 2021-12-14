A&M President announces changes to University

Sweeping changes are headed to Texas A&M according to President Katherine Banks, who held a press conference today.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following feedback from MGT Consulting Group and evaluations, which included 3,000 comments from students and alumni, President Katherine Banks announced the approval of major changes to Texas A&M university.

"Honestly I think they did a great job," Banks said. "I did not accept all of the recommendations, some of them, they were just not right for Texas A&M."

Some of the recommendations President Banks did approve include the combining of the school of arts and sciences, the implementation of a new vice president and the creation of a performing arts and hospitality center.

"If we think about the performing arts center, museum, hospitality center, and small animal hospital, these are community efforts," Banks said. These programs don't develop and certainly the facilities aren't utilized appropriately unless we partner with college station."

With all these new and moving parts coming to the university, President Banks insist that current students and faculty will not be negatively affected by these changes.

"No curriculum will be changed. No degree requirements will be changed. I hope it's seamless, I think it will be," Banks said. Most people won't even change offices, the classes will remain the same, faculty will remain the same. These are administrative changes not circular in nature."

Banks also announced today the creation of working groups for each recommendation, which will be created in January. The working groups will take nominations from students, faculty, former students and community members until January 7th.