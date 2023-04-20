Bryan ISD Culinary students are taking their recipes to the next level in a National BBQ Competition

The Bryan High School Viking Pit Crew will compete in the National BBQ competition on Friday, April 21 for the first time in Waco.

BRYAN, Texas — It's no secret that barbecue is a staple here in the Lone Star State.

Here in the Brazos Valley, a group of Bryan High School students are perfecting their BBQ recipes and techniques for a regional BBQ competition.

Bryan High Culinary art students Will Lafon, Mason Hull, and Colin Tennell are leading the school's 'Viking Pit Crew' in the upcoming competition. For months, they've worked on perfecting recipes, sauces and more for the event.

The team of five are a part of the High School BBQ League and this will be the first time ever the Texas High School BBQ Association regional competition will be hosting a competition in Waco, TX.

"I think it's special that it's so personalized, we have a real big opinion on all the things that we make, and it's been really fun honestly." said Hull.

The event begins on Friday, April 21, and if the team qualifies they have a chance at becoming state champions.

"It is the first time we're doing this so everything that we've done has been led by us," Lafon shared.

The Viking Pit crew will travel to Connally High School that also has life-changing opportunity on the line.

"We wanted to do this for a couple years now," said Lafon. "Coming together, getting permission from the school, school board and all that providing for us that we have the opportunity to do it this year," said Tennell.

Ultimately, it's a dream come true for the Viking Pit Crew.

For the competition, the team must prepare five dishes over eight hours to present to judges. Chefs Josh Neubauer and Brad Dees shared how proud are of their students, even learning a few things themselves in the process.

"The welding team put together the trailer. I mean wielding is such a good trade as well as culinary (skills) and just exposing the kids to it," said Neubauer.