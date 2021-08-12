Blinn college foundation reaches 300 endowed scholarships

The Blinn college foundation has reached a significant milestone in helping students reach their educational goals.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan-based first financial trust and the Bryan family gifted $15,000 to establish the 300th Blinn college district endowed scholarship.

The Blinn college foundation has received more than $10.5 million in grants and contributions since it was first created in 2000.

Associate Director of the Blinn college foundation, Phil Shackleford says the latest endowed scholarship is a huge step towards the colleges ultimate goal.

"In addition to federal aid, state aid, and our endowed scholarships, the Blinn college foundation, the Blinn college district has done what it can to ensure education remains affordable and accessible to hard working students," Shackleford said.