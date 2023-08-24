All Clear report given after bomb threat investigation at Huntsville High School

Huntsville ISD says administration and staff will be on campus until 6:30 p.m. to allow students to get their belongings, keys and cars from Huntsville High School.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Following a multi-hour investigation into a bomb threat at Huntsville High School, an All Clear report has been given by Huntsville ISD.

The bomb threat was initially reported by police after 1:30 p.m. and prompted an investigation to ensure there was no threat. The investigation also caused all after school activities and extracurriculars at Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School to be cancelled as well.

Officials also say that they are investigating the matter that the bomb threat was reported, as schools across Texas have been the subject of untrue threats that have been reported through a number of different online methods over the past few days.

With the threat cleared, Huntsville ISD is giving students and staff until 6:30 p.m. to get their belongings, keys and cars from the school.

No injuries have been reported by police or the district.

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a reported bomb threat at Huntsville High School. The school is... Posted by Huntsville Police Department - Texas on Thursday, August 24, 2023