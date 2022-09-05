Brazos Christian Baseball completes ultimate turnaround

The Brazos Christian baseball program has gone from worst to first in just four years under Head Coach Tim Powers.

BRYAN, Texas — The climb back to the top for the Brazos Christian baseball program has been a steep one these past four seasons.

"My freshman year, we won two games on the whole season," senior catcher Harris Powers said. "Just to have that feeling of making the complete turnaround from last in district to first in the district, that's just an incredible feeling."

After that rough 2018 season, the Eagles made a change at the top, hiring Harris's dad, Tim Powers to help steer the team back in the right direction.

"There's just things we've worked on, that we've gotten good at too that we never even could have thought of in years prior," senior pitcher Sam Kinnard said. "He brings a lot of good energy to the team and helps people get really focused in games without us having too much pressure on ourselves."

Eagles defeat rival Rosehill 9-4 to finish the perfect district run 8-0! Playoffs here we come. This team is led by a special group of juniors and seniors. ⁦@PSTxHSBaseball⁩ ⁦@ZachTaylorSport⁩ ⁦@AlexMill20⁩ ⁦@BrazosSports⁩ ⁦@waverleywestBCS⁩ pic.twitter.com/3uPCwPmUfo — BCS Eagles Baseball (@BCEagleBaseball) April 30, 2022

It wasn't just the work Coach Powers and his staff has put in these past three years, the credit should also go to his players as well. Especially this year's senior class according to the third-year head coach.

"There are four seniors on this team that played when they were freshmen and they have committed," Coach Powers said. "I've seen them grow and commit to leaving this program better than they found it."

With the right man in charge, senior leadership, and a revamped program the Eagles soared this season to secure a district championship and go undefeated in district play.

"It was it was a sense of relief for our guys," Coach Powers said. "We knew that we had the potential, we knew that we had that we had worked hard to reach that goal, and it was the culmination of a lot of effort and time and energy."

After securing its first district title since 2017, this Brazos Christian ball club has its eyes set on UT Arlington where the TAPPS final four will be held later this month.