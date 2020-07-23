Brazos Valley Back-to-School Guide

BRYAN, Texas — Back-to-school is fast approaching, and although the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown many plans up in the air, school districts are determined to provide safe environments for your children while also still providing them top-tier education.
As the virus continues to spread in our communities, flexibility has been a major priority, and will continue to be as schools start reopening.
Below is a list of school districts in the Brazos Valley and their tentative reopening plans. Links are provided, and will take you to the district's website with their full reopening outlines for the 2020-2021 school year.
* Many districts are offering at-home synchronous and asynchronous learning options. Synchronous learning is real-time/live virtual instruction between teachers and students. Asynchronous learning is self-paced independent learning.
School Start Date: Monday August 17, 2020
- On-Campus, At-Home, and Hybrid (7-12) courses offered
- PK-2 encouraged to wear masks/ 3-12 required to wear masks
School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020
- On-Site/At-Home Learning and Virtual Asynchronous Learning offered
- Masks required K-12 until at least until the end of the first grading period
School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020
- On-Campus and Remote Learning offered (asynchronous model that will include synchronous learning)
- PK-4 encouraged to wear masks/ 5-12 required to wear masks
School Start Date: Monday August 24, 2020
- On-Campus and At-Home Asynchronous Learning offered
- 3-12 required to wear masks
- Must go to school on-campus to participate in extracurricular activities
School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020
- Instructional plan pending
School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020
- On-Campus and At-Home Asynchronous Learning, and High School Hybrid Learning offered
- Face masks will be worn as developmentally-appropriate and per CDC guidelines
School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020
- On-Campus and Online learning offered (Students may have periods of daily, live and/or recorded instruction with certified teachers, as well as periods of self-paced, independent learning.)
- TEA Guidelines: Students will wear face coverings on buses, hallways, common areas, and when social distancing is not feasible, including in classrooms, to the extent it is developmentally appropriate.
School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020
- Face-to-Face and remote learning being offered for Fall 2020. This is subject to change depending on local/state conditions.
- Face masks OPTIONAL for students in 3rd grade and below; Face masks REQUIRED for grades 4-12
School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020
- Traditional On-Campus, Structured Online (3-12), and Flexible Online Learning being offered. Structured Online lessons and assignments synced with On-Campus instruction, while the Unstructured Online model allows students to participate in self-paced instruction.
School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020
- Traditional On-Campus and Asynchronous Virtual Learning offered
- For grades 8-12, some CTE , accelerated, honors, and advanced high school courses may require a portion of the course to be completed on-campus.
- FISD will follow the State of Texas order on wearing masks
School Start Date: Monday August 17, 2020
- Traditional School Model, At-Home Synchronous Learning, and At-Home Asynchronous Learning offered
- Students 10 years and older are required to wear a face covering at all times
School Start Date: Tuesday August 18, 2020
- Instructional plan pending
- Face masks will be required while in school buildings with certain exceptions as noted in Governor Abbott's order.
School Start Date: Wednesday August 12, 2020
- Face-to-Face instruction, Remote Synchronous Instruction, and Remote Asynchronous Instruction being offered
- All age-appropriate students are encouraged to use face masks while in indoor common spaces (Age-appropriate is currently defined as 10 years and younger)
School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020
- On-Campus, Remote Synchronous Instruction, and Remote Asynchronous Instruction being offered
- Electives will follow the Asynchronous model, Athletics will need to be done On-Campus, and AP classes will follow hybrid model of Synchronous and Asynchronous Instruction.
- Students must wear a face mask as developmentally-appropriate and per CDC guidelines. Masks may need to be worn in classrooms if social distancing isn't possible.
School Start Date: Monday August 24, 2020
- In-Person Learning and Asynchronous Virtual Learning being offered
- All students over the age of 10 will be required to wear masks while at school, except when they are eating or participating in athletic drills.
School Start Date: Monday August 17, 2020
- Online instruction ONLY until September 8
- Online and In-Person learning offered after September 8
- ALL students required to wear masks