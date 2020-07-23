Brazos Valley Back-to-School Guide

We're providing you a one-stop shop with all the information you need from YOUR school district.

BRYAN, Texas — Back-to-school is fast approaching, and although the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown many plans up in the air, school districts are determined to provide safe environments for your children while also still providing them top-tier education.

As the virus continues to spread in our communities, flexibility has been a major priority, and will continue to be as schools start reopening.

Below is a list of school districts in the Brazos Valley and their tentative reopening plans. Links are provided, and will take you to the district's website with their full reopening outlines for the 2020-2021 school year.

* Many districts are offering at-home synchronous and asynchronous learning options. Synchronous learning is real-time/live virtual instruction between teachers and students. Asynchronous learning is self-paced independent learning.

School Start Date: Monday August 17, 2020

On-Campus, At-Home, and Hybrid (7-12) courses offered

PK-2 encouraged to wear masks/ 3-12 required to wear masks

School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020

On-Site/At-Home Learning and Virtual Asynchronous Learning offered

Masks required K-12 until at least until the end of the first grading period

School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020

On-Campus and Remote Learning offered (asynchronous model that will include synchronous learning)

PK-4 encouraged to wear masks/ 5-12 required to wear masks

School Start Date: Monday August 24, 2020

On-Campus and At-Home Asynchronous Learning offered

3-12 required to wear masks

Must go to school on-campus to participate in extracurricular activities

School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020

Instructional plan pending

School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020

On-Campus and At-Home Asynchronous Learning, and High School Hybrid Learning offered

Face masks will be worn as developmentally-appropriate and per CDC guidelines

School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020

On-Campus and Online learning offered (Students may have periods of daily, live and/or recorded instruction with certified teachers, as well as periods of self-paced, independent learning.)

TEA Guidelines: Students will wear face coverings on buses, hallways, common areas, and when social distancing is not feasible, including in classrooms, to the extent it is developmentally appropriate.

School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020

Face-to-Face and remote learning being offered for Fall 2020. This is subject to change depending on local/state conditions.

Face masks OPTIONAL for students in 3rd grade and below; Face masks REQUIRED for grades 4-12

School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020

Traditional On-Campus, Structured Online (3-12), and Flexible Online Learning being offered. Structured Online lessons and assignments synced with On-Campus instruction, while the Unstructured Online model allows students to participate in self-paced instruction.

School Start Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020

Traditional On-Campus and Asynchronous Virtual Learning offered

For grades 8-12, some CTE , accelerated, honors, and advanced high school courses may require a portion of the course to be completed on-campus.

FISD will follow the State of Texas order on wearing masks

School Start Date: Monday August 17, 2020

Traditional School Model, At-Home Synchronous Learning, and At-Home Asynchronous Learning offered

Students 10 years and older are required to wear a face covering at all times

School Start Date: Tuesday August 18, 2020

Instructional plan pending

Face masks will be required while in school buildings with certain exceptions as noted in Governor Abbott's order.

School Start Date: Wednesday August 12, 2020

Face-to-Face instruction, Remote Synchronous Instruction, and Remote Asynchronous Instruction being offered

All age-appropriate students are encouraged to use face masks while in indoor common spaces (Age-appropriate is currently defined as 10 years and younger)

School Start Date: Thursday August 13, 2020

On-Campus, Remote Synchronous Instruction, and Remote Asynchronous Instruction being offered

Electives will follow the Asynchronous model, Athletics will need to be done On-Campus, and AP classes will follow hybrid model of Synchronous and Asynchronous Instruction.

Students must wear a face mask as developmentally-appropriate and per CDC guidelines. Masks may need to be worn in classrooms if social distancing isn't possible.

School Start Date: Monday August 24, 2020

In-Person Learning and Asynchronous Virtual Learning being offered

All students over the age of 10 will be required to wear masks while at school, except when they are eating or participating in athletic drills.

School Start Date: Monday August 17, 2020