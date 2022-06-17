“It’s a great time for people of all races and ethnicities and shows black people you appreciate them", said Watson.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley community will be hosting a Juneteenth parade this weekend.

Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society are partnering with Destination Bryan to host these events. Juneteenth is celebrated because on June 19, 1865. African Americans were granted freedom in the United States. The holiday is formerly called Juneteeth, because of the date June 19, the date commemorates the emancipation of African slaves.

The Juneteenth Celebration kicked off on June 16th at 6 pm. The event was held with a gospel festival at the Neal Recreation Center. The event had different music groups and introduced their scholarship recipients.

Another event will start Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 am. The parade will have a Brazos valley Blue's Fest following. The Blues Fest will be a free event. The event will be a block party on 21st Street between Bryan Avenue & Main Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m You are asked to bring your own folding chairs.

The parade will have businesses, organizations, floats, and vehicles showcased throughout the streets. The parade will begin at Kemp-Carver Elementary School at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park.

Abigail Noel, Public Relations & Communications Manager of Destination Bryan said “At Destination Bryan, our job is to promote everything going on in Bryan Texas, so we don't leave anybody out, everyone gets promoted. You know we just wanted to be really involved this year.”

Community Activist, Tre Watson will be holding a Juneteenth event at the African American museum encouraging people to come out and learn more about the culture. You can tour the museum Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. If you would like more information about when to visit the museum, you can contact the museum at museum@bvaam.org or at 979-775-3961.

“Bryan college station has a very small percentage of black people, I think it’s a good thing that everybody gets to know what’s actually going on, what’s actually about to go on, and what’s actually has happened in the past,” said Watson.

