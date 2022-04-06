Bremond ISD finds a creative solution to deal with the shortage of bus drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

BREMOND, Texas — As many school districts are getting ready for summer and ending their academic year, several in the Brazos Valley are facing bus driver shortages.

Daryl Stuard said he remembers driving buses back in the 90s and now is seeing school districts facing a shortage of drivers.

“Every single person that drives a bus now is an employee of the school, they either coach, or teach, or our nurse drives a bus," said Stuard.

From the bus drivers they have, the Superintendent for Bremond I.S.D said that it’s a unique solution.

According to Stuard, their district is also facing rising diesel prices, overspending their current fuel budget, both of which will impact routes in the future.

“What we’ll probably have to do is combine some routes or find some creative ways to save fuel," said Stuard.

While he and others are working towards the next school year, Stuard said he’s even stepping up to do more and support his staff, including driving a bus himself during the school year.

“We’re asking people to do more, and I didn’t figure it was fair for other people to do more and me not do more as well," said Stuard.

To make sure the wheels keep turning, Stuard said he’s able to pay his staff more to pick up and drop off students; rather than looking for drivers outside in the community to work only for a few hours every day.

“That’s why I say it’s easier for the people that are already here, it’s a little more money," said Stuard.

So as many districts continue to face critical shortages, the Superintendent said they’re making strides to get more drivers on the road.

“If somebody gets sick and misses quite a bit that’s when it kind of throws us into a little bit of a kink but we always find a way to work through it," said Stuard.

Bremond I.S.D ended classes on May 20 and the superintendent said that they expect to have more drivers stepping up for the next school year.