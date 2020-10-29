Brazos Valley students take the pledge to be drug-free

Student body at Rudder High School is stepping up to have conversations about drug use with one another.

BRYAN, Texas — Students around the nation are taking the pledge and saying no to drugs. Schools in the Brazos Valley are no different as many participate in the Red Ribbon Week. The 2020 slogan is 'Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug-Free.'

"It's bound to happen, especially with this day in age. We've all been exposed to it and we've all had to make the decision to say no," said Sydney Ocon, a junior at Rudder High School.

Schools like Rudder High School are encouraging students to dress-up each day during the week. Faculty believe incorporating the student body will help facilitate conversations about drug use with one another.

"As parents and adults we can sometimes say the same message, but it means more coming from respected peers," said Shannon Adams, a school counselor at Rudder High School

Students at the high school said this week teaches them how to have conversations about drugs with their peers. As well as come up with alternatives to spend their time and energy.

Some students believe it is their responsibility to set an example to others and that is why they choose to stay drug-free.

"I mean you just have to stand your ground and say, 'This is what I believe. You can do what you want to do but I'm going to be over here and do what is responsible,'" said Amanda Farris, a senior at Rudder High School.

When it comes to stress from schoolwork or having an after-school job, students said it's who they surround themselves with that get them through it. Almost all that choose to say no to drugs and alcohol said they think about their future and the type of person they want to be.