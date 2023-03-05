Bremond ISD finds no threat after elementary school student makes statement about bringing gun to school

The identity of the student who claimed they would bring a gun to campus was not revealed due to student confidentiality laws.

BREMOND, Texas — On Tuesday, an elementary student at Bremond ISD made a statement about bringing a gun to campus, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

The statement prompted school administration to locate the student and investigate if they had a gun in their possession. After a search, it was found that they did not have a gun.

The name of the individual involved in the incident was not released to the public. Additionally, no disciplinary actions were reported to have been taken towards the student involved.

The full statement from Superintendent Daryl Stuard can be found below:

"On May 2, 2023, an elementary school student made a statement about bringing a gun to campus. Immediately upon learning of the statement, District administration isolated the student and went through the safety and security protocols.

The student did not possess a gun on his or her person or in his or her belongings. There was no immediate threat to any students or staff at Bremond ISD. Out of an abundance of caution, however, the District notified local law enforcement.