Brenham High School graduation being held in-person while following social distancing

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham High School announced Wednesday that the graduation ceremony for the high school class of 2020 will be held in-person on Saturday, June 6 while maintaining social distancing protocols.

Each graduating senior will receive four tickets to the graduation ceremony in order to reduce crowds. Guests from the same household can enter, sit, and exit together, but there will be markings for guests and groups to be seated at minimum six feet apart.

Additionally, graduating seniors will be spaced out on the football field six feet apart, and law enforcement will be there to monitor compliance with the healthy and safety protocols.

Brenham ISD stresses that their goal is to allow family members to participate in this occasion without compromising the health and safety of staff, students, and other families.