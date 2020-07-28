Brenham ISD changes start date for upcoming year

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted in favor to change the first day of school from Wednesday, Aug. 19 to Tuesday, Aug. 25.

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham ISD is starting the 2020-2021 academic year four school days later than planned.

The BISD Board of Trustees discussed revisions to the academic calendar at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon. The board unanimously voted in favor to change the first day of school from Wednesday, Aug. 19 to Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The approval also changed the Oct. 12 teacher planning day to an instructional day for students.

Interim superintendent Huey Kinchen said the later start date would give teachers more time to prepare for the new school year, given all that would be required by incorporating both on-campus and virtual learning.

Teachers will also be trained on how to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

There were no other changes to the 2020-2021 academic calendar and the last day of school will still be May 27