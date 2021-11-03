Brenham ISD students participate in a "war" for good

BRENHAM, Texas — For the past two weeks students at Brenham Middle School waged a war for good. Students made it their mission to collect as many coins as they could find with hopes to fill their donation jars to the brim.
The students named this battle the "Coin Wars". The children were given seven jars which represented their "houses" or classrooms. Each penny placed in the the jar was worth one point. However, if a nickle, dime, or quarter was placed into a jar, points would be deducted from that jar's total. This created a positive war among the students and in turn, helped raise a total of $1,003.73.
The proceeds from the war will be donated to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
St. Jude Children's Hospital is one of the leading childhood cancer researcher hospitals and received donations from the Brenham High School Cubs, another BISD school, in 2019. If you would like to donate to the St. Jude Children's hospital without participating in a war, you can visit their website here.