Brenham ISD students participate in a "war" for good

BRENHAM, Texas — For the past two weeks students at Brenham Middle School waged a war for good. Students made it their mission to collect as many coins as they could find with hopes to fill their donation jars to the brim.

The students named this battle the "Coin Wars". The children were given seven jars which represented their "houses" or classrooms. Each penny placed in the the jar was worth one point. However, if a nickle, dime, or quarter was placed into a jar, points would be deducted from that jar's total. This created a positive war among the students and in turn, helped raise a total of $1,003.73.

Brenham ISD Students Raise Funds for Children’s Hospital

Brenham ISD students organize a "coin war" and battle until the end. Students scoured their room, home, parents' car, and even in between the couch cushions hoping to find pennies. Click for details: https://t.co/uqBsrexBaD pic.twitter.com/9L1Y6g1EsI — Brenham ISD (@BrenhamISD) March 10, 2021

The proceeds from the war will be donated to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.