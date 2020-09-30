Brenham ISD extends free meal program for all children

Any child under 18 years old can stop by Brenham Junior High to pick up free breakfast and lunch. Children do not need to be enrolled within the district.

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham ISD is extending its free meal program that feeds all children in Washington County. The extension comes from funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and waivers that go through the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Any child under 18 years old can stop by Brenham Junior High, Monday - Friday from 10 am - 10:45 am to pick up free breakfast and lunch. Children do not need to be enrolled within the district, and anyone with a disability and under the age of 21 can also pick up a free meal.

Families with remote learners need to bring their student’s ID or their remote learner meal ID. Parents can pick up the remote learner meal ID card at their child’s campus, and anyone not enrolled in the district needs to either bring their child or their child’s birth certificate.

There is zero registration involved. Students grabbing food through the cafeteria line will be rung up with no charge.

Normally, the school district has about 3,000 students use school lunch programs. This year it is around 2,000.

“It gives us a chance to serve anyone in the community," said Sandra Baxter, the child nutrition director at Brenham ISD. "There is still a lot of kids out there who normally receive benefits from us who have not been participating.”