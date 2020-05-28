Brenham ISD names Huey Kinchen as Interim Superintendent

Current superintendent Dr. Walter Jackson will be leaving the district to assume his new position as superintendent of La Porte ISD.

BRENHAM, Texas — On Wednesday May 27, the Brenham ISD board of trustees unanimously approved Huey Kinchen as the interim superintendent for the school district.

Kinchen has thirty-six years of educational experience with diverse populations in public and private schools. He was the deputy superintendent in Tomball ISD from 2009 to 2013 and became Tomball ISD superintendent in 2013 until his retirement in 2017. His experience includes superintendent, deputy superintendent, building principal, associate principal, athletic director, teacher, and coach. Kinchen earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a master’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.

“Living close to Brenham, I have always enjoyed the area and when the opportunity arose, I was excited to submit my name for consideration as interim superintendent. With a sense of calculated urgency, Brenham ISD students will be my top priority,” said Kinchen in a press release.

Current superintendent Dr. Walter Jackson will be leaving the district to assume his new position as superintendent of La Porte ISD.