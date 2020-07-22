Brenham ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Dr. Tyler Chaplin as the lone finalist for superintendent at a special meeting Tuesday.

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham ISD is moving forward in its search for a superintendent. The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Dr. Tyler Chaplin as the lone finalist for superintendent at a special meeting Tuesday.

Chaplin has 25 years of experience in public education and served numerous roles throughout that time. He has been a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal, a principal and most recently the superintendent of Burkburnett ISD.

“Brenham ISD has a tradition of excellence and is truly one of the finest districts in Texas,” said Chaplin in a press release. “It is my desire to build on the strong foundation that exists and to use my talents and work ethic to meet the needs of the students and families of Brenham ISD and the Brenham community. I am excited to join this tradition of excellence, and I am humbled by the opportunity.”

Dr. Chaplin earned his bachelor of science degree and master of education degree from Tarleton State University and received his doctor of education in an Education Leadership degree from Lamar University.

Chaplin has been honored with the 2020 Burkburnett Masonic Lodge Community Builder Award, recognized by the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce as the 2019 Citizen of the Year and named as a top-five finalist for TASB Superintendent of the Year in 2019.

According to state law, the board must wait 21 days before officially voting to hire Chaplin as superintendent.