Brenham ISD offering temporary free meals for ALL students

BRENHAM, Texas — As part of a temporary program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture, Brenham ISD will be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students aged 1-18.

This temporary operation extends the districts summer meal program to the fall semester, starting September 28 and ending when funds run out or on December 31, whichever comes first.

Students who get their meals in the cafeteria line at school will be rung up at no charge. Students who are doing remote learning need their Remote Learner Meal ID card. They do not need to be present to receive their free meals, but a parent or guardian needs to present their child's student ID or Remote Learner Meal ID card at pick-up.

If a child is not enrolled in the school district, the child will need to be present or a birth certificate for that child will need to be presented.

Curbside pick-up will be available from 10:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m. at Brenham Junior High.

If parents or students have questions they can contact the Child Nutrition Department at 979-277-3750.