Brenham ISD releases plan for schools re-opening for the 2020-2021 school year

BRENHAM, Texas — Like many school districts across the nation, Brenham ISD is doing their best to balance quality learning and student/ staff safety, as they prepare to re-open their schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brenham ISD has released their plan for the 2020-2021 school year, but with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Texas, the current plan is fluid, and changes are anticipated as the local conditions continue to change.

As of now, Brenham ISD will be offering two learning models for students; on-campus face-to-face learning, or remote learning. Parents are asked to commit to a learning model by July 24 so schools can start assigning teachers to students and classrooms; but they aren't required to fully commit until two weeks before school starts. After parents commit to either face-to-face or remote learning, they will have to wait until the end of the grading period to switch plans.

Brenham ISD vows their top priority is the health and well-being of their students and staff. Some things they are doing to keep exposure to the virus low is limiting who can enter the schools, increasing cleaning and sanitation of high-touch areas and classrooms, enforcing social distancing, encouraging masks for K-4, and requiring them for grades 5-12, and encouraging self-monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms for both staff and parents of children.