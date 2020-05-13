'His significant impact in our community will be missed:' Brenham ISD superintendent leaving district

Dr. Walter Jackson was named the lone finalist to become La Porte ISD's superintendent.

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham ISD is looking to fill its superintendent position after Dr. Walter Jackson was named the lone finalist to become La Porte ISD's superintendent.

The La Porte ISD Board of Trustees decided at a special meeting Tuesday.

Jackson has been serving as the superintendent for BISD for five years, starting in April 2015. He has served in public education for 27 years, including as a teacher and principal.

Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University. He also holds a master’s from Prairie View A&M University and a doctorate in education from Baylor University.

"It has been an honor and privilege for my family and me to have served as members of this community and school district,” said Jackson. “I want to offer my sincerest thanks and appreciation to the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees for believing in and supporting my leadership. Together, we have accomplished many significant achievements for our students and I am very proud to say that I was the superintendent of Brenham ISD.”

Jackson will work with the BISD Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth transition while the district embarks on a search for a new superintendent.

“Dr. Jackson’s tenure came at a turning point for Brenham ISD," said Natalie Lange, the Brenham ISD Board president. "His visionary leadership and high expectations have moved our district to a higher level of performance, and we are grateful for his commitment to our students and staff. His significant impact in our community will be missed, but I am confident that the district, campus, and classroom leadership will continue the important work and growth to build a legacy of excellence.”