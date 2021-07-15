Brenham ISD to host Back-to-School Resource Fair

The event will provide students with free haircuts, vision screenings and more

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham ISD is set to host their first Back-to-School Resource Fair on August 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Community Ed Building on 1301 S. Market St.

The resource fair is open to all Brenham ISD students and will be offering free haircuts, vision screening, community resources and a limited amount of new pairs of shoes.

The event was created in response to a noticeable amount of children coming to school with worn down shoes.

"Childhood is supposed to be a carefree time, and students should not have to worry about the basic necessities and sadly, we found out that some of our Cubs are in desperate need of a decent pair of shoes." the school district said in a press release.

The event is open for all but due the amount of shoes available, only some students will receive a pair.