Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"

Bryan Collegiate's Opening Ceremony has been going on for six years, according to teacher Andrew Persyn.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester.

Andrew Persyn, a teacher at Bryan Collegiate High School, said that students are separated into 21 'families' over the course of the summer and three families are put into one of the seven houses.

Persyn said students spend all school year competing with other families and houses to earn points to put towards their total. The winning house with the highest total has their name engraved on a trophy named the House Cup.

Persyn said that students are given challenges throughout the school year that reflect Bryan ISD’s essential 8 characteristics. The characteristics include kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage, and leadership.

Students who exhibit these traits at any point in the school year could also receive points for their house.

Persyn said he hopes these lessons stay with their students even after their graduations.

"What I hope for them is that every student here at Bryan Collegiate feels that they belong. For example, we tell our leaders that no one sits alone at lunch. We want everyone to feel that they belong and take home these lessons to their families, to their communities, and well into their lives after graduation,” said Persyn.

Persyn said that the winner of the House Cup is decided at the end of the school year.