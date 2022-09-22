Bryan PD respond to active shooter call at Bryan High School, incident determined to be a hoax

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School has become the latest school to fall victim to hoax phone calls of active shooters, which have also become known as "swatting" incidents.
The Bryan Police department responded to an active shooter threat on the campus of Bryan High School shortly after 1:30 pm on Thurs, Sept. 22. The call came in on the non-emergency phone line and prompted multiple officers to respond to the call.
It was quickly determined by school resource officers that there was no threat on campus and that the call was a hoax.
Schools around the Lone Star State have been subject to similar incidents of unsubstantiated threats that have prompted lockdowns and even temporary cancellations since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. In fact, making threats against schools—real or fake—can carry a felony charge.