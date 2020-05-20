Bryan High School band gets senior send-off

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan High School Band is having a senior send-off for graduating band members and their families on Wednesday, May 20th, from 6:30-7 P.M., in the horseshoe lot behind the band hall.

Seniors and their families are encouraged to decorate their cars and come pick up their band blanket and other traditional senior givings.

Although out-of-car socializing will not be allowed, seniors and families are encouraged to come photo-read as they should expect to have their picture taken outside their decorated vehicle with senior gifts in hand.