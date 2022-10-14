Bryan high school celebrates first graduating class following end of segregation

For their 50-year reunion, the class of 1972 at Bryan high school was celebrated with a special pep rally.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan High School class of 1972 was recognized at a special pep rally Friday as they celebrated their 50-year reunion.

"This was very fantastic," class of 72' graduate Lillian Hayes said. "This really made us feel very, very welcome."

The class of 72' was the very first graduating class following the end of segregation in Bryan. According to Bryan ISD, the original plan was for one grade to desegregate per year, but that plan changed in 1971 when a district court ordered the immediate desegregation of all Bryan schools.

In 1971, white students from Stephen F. Austin and Black students from Kemp high school came together to become the Vikings of Bryan high school.

"We worked extremely hard to make sure that everything that we did represented who we are," class of 72' graduate Cecil Webster said. "I like to think that the result of what we're looking at today in terms of the population of Brian high school is a reflection of that."