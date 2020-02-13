COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

A group of choir students from Bryan High School got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting the chance to perform onstage with the popular 80’s rock and roll band Foreigner at Rudder Auditorium in College Station.

The band gives this special opportunity to students all over the country. They use it as a way to raise money for music programs nationwide.

“With all the budget cuts that happen at schools, one of the first things to go is usually the music program, so we want to help as much as possible,” said Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson.

In order to receive this chance of a lifetime, the students had to send in an audition tape of them singing one of the band’s songs and just showing their love for music, which for them was not a hard feat.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience, and I got to stand side stage to see [the kids] have fun and make this memory. It is just something I’ll always cherish,” said BHS Associate choir Director Brittany Gibson.

The students got to sing the band’s popular hit “I Want to Know What Love is” onstage with the band.

“It was just a lot of fun. I mean, I grew up listening to Foreigner because my dad is a big Foreigner fan, so I’ve heard a lot about them… so it was a really fun experience” said BHS choir student Claire Beesaw.

Aside from the wonderful experience, the band also donated $500 to the BHS choir program.

