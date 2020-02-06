Bryan ISD adds eight days to 2020-2021 academic calendar

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved the revision of the calendar, increasing the student instructional days to 180.

District leaders in Bryan ISD are making changes to what next year's school year will look like. The Board of Trustees approved a revision of the 2020-2021 academic calendar Monday.

“I think that we have to realize that learning is never going be the same as it was," said Dr. Christie Whitbeck, superintendent.

The situation concerning the coronavirus affecting how schools operate is still an ongoing discussion for districts. Bryan ISD is trying to maximize each day with students by revising its 2020-2021 academic calendar.

“It wasn’t a requirement but something we felt open to," Whitbeck said.

The school district will now be starting its school year two days earlier on Aug. 17 and end its school year two days later on May 28. Overall, Bryan ISD will be increasing its total number of student instructional days from 172 to 180.

“Because we have built-in so much professional development in Bryan ISD we were able to convert some of that," Whitbeck said. "That way we didn’t cause a major disruption to our teachers and able to make it work.”

Plus those 180 days of instruction now qualifies the district to receive additional funding provided by House Bill 3.

“We may be looking at more enrichment type courses," Whitbeck said. "Courses that are also for high achieving (students) and those who have gaps and who need us to help them catch up.”

This additional funding is marked for preschool through fifth grade. These courses for other grades would still be provided, just paid for by the district like it is doing now.

“This was probably one of the least disruptive routes while ensuring that we are maximizing the classroom time and the teacher and the student time,” said Mark McCall, the president of the board of trustees.

District leaders said they are pleased with the level of student engagement from the past semester’s at-home learning.